THIRD COUNT RESULT - Laois local election third count Portlaoise #LE19

Total poll 10,370

Invalid - 151

Valid poll - 10,219

Seats - 7

Quota - 1,278

Count 3:

Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 368

Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 516

Tom Duffy - Non-party - 156

Dominic Dunne - Renua - 401

Caroline Dwane Stanley - Sinn Féin - 1,241

Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,166

John Gormley - Sinn Féin - 140

Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 458

Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 354

Pauline Madigan - Fianna Fáil - 354

Noel O’Rourke - Renua - 140

Judith Preston Grace - Non-party - 130

Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,159

Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,080

NO QUOTA REACHED ON THIS COUNT, DISTRIBUTE Judith Preston-Grace 130 votes next

The Portlaoise count has been adjourned until 10 am on Monday morning.

JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT

