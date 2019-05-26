THIRD COUNT RESULT - Laois local election third count Portlaoise #LE19
THIRD COUNT RESULT - Laois local election third count Portlaoise #LE19
Total poll 10,370
Invalid - 151
Valid poll - 10,219
Seats - 7
Quota - 1,278
Count 3:
Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 368
Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 516
Tom Duffy - Non-party - 156
Dominic Dunne - Renua - 401
Caroline Dwane Stanley - Sinn Féin - 1,241
Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,166
John Gormley - Sinn Féin - 140
Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 458
Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 354
Pauline Madigan - Fianna Fáil - 354
Noel O’Rourke - Renua - 140
Judith Preston Grace - Non-party - 130
Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,159
Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,080
NO QUOTA REACHED ON THIS COUNT, DISTRIBUTE Judith Preston-Grace 130 votes next
The Portlaoise count has been adjourned until 10 am on Monday morning.
JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT
