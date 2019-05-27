FIFTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fifth count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19 - following the redistribution of Fergal Conroy's votes (621)

Conor Bergin - Fine Gael - 1,042

Paddy Bracken - Fianna Fáil - 1,752

Ollie Clooney- Non-party - 1,171

Fergal Conroy - Fine Gael - 621

David Goodwin - Fine Gael - 1067

Lorna Holohan Garry - Sinn Féin - 819

James Kelly - Non-party - 1,648

John King - Fine Gael - 1,274

Seamús McDonald - Fianna Fáil - 1,395

Liam O'Neill Fianna Fáil - 637

Brendan Phelan - Non-party - 976

Cllr Paddy Bracken reached the quota and was elected to Laois County Council at 1:01 am on Monday, May 27.

Liam O'Neill's votes will be distributed when the count resumes tomorrow morning at 10 am.

