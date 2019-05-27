FIFTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fifth count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19
FIFTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fifth count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19 - following the redistribution of Fergal Conroy's votes (621)
Conor Bergin - Fine Gael - 1,042
Paddy Bracken - Fianna Fáil - 1,752
Ollie Clooney- Non-party - 1,171
Fergal Conroy - Fine Gael - 621
David Goodwin - Fine Gael - 1067
Lorna Holohan Garry - Sinn Féin - 819
James Kelly - Non-party - 1,648
John King - Fine Gael - 1,274
Seamús McDonald - Fianna Fáil - 1,395
Liam O'Neill Fianna Fáil - 637
Brendan Phelan - Non-party - 976
Cllr Paddy Bracken reached the quota and was elected to Laois County Council at 1:01 am on Monday, May 27.
Liam O'Neill's votes will be distributed when the count resumes tomorrow morning at 10 am.
Count 5 Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick LEA results. Paddy Bracken F.F. elected. #LE19 #LocalElections2019 #Laois pic.twitter.com/qQWHOD1g59— Laois County Council (@LaoisCouncil) May 27, 2019
