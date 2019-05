SECOND COUNT RESULT - Laois local election second count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19

Laois local election second count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19

Electorate 20,421

Total poll 10,310

Invalid 184

Valid 10,126

Seats 6

Quota 1,447

Count 2:

Eoin Barry - Labour Party - 792

Ben Brennan - Non-party - 1350

Padraig Fleming - Fianna Fáil - 1495

Paschal McEvoy - Fianna Fáil - 1495

Aisling Moran - Fine Gael - 964

Deirdre O'Connell Hopkins - FF - 386

Vivienne Phelan - Fine Gael - 566

Cllr Paschal McEvoy has been elected - celebrations in the hall at 1:21 am.

ALREADY ELECTED PADRAIG FLEMING, AIDAN MULLINS AND TOM MULHALL

