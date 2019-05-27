THIRD COUNT RESULT - Laois local election third count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19

Laois local election third count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19 following the distribution of Aidan Mullins 162 votes

Electorate 20,421

Total poll 10,310

Invalid 184

Valid 10,126

Seats 6

Quota 1,447

Count 3:

Eoin Barry - Labour Party - 826

Ben Brennan - Non-party - 1387

Aisling Moran - Fine Gael - 972

Deirdre O'Connell Hopkins - FF - 449

Vivienne Phelan - Fine Gael - 586

No candidate reached quota on this count - Tom Mulhall's 92 votes distributed next

Cllr Paschal McEvoy has been elected

ALREADY ELECTED PADRAIG FLEMING, AIDAN MULLINS AND TOM MULHALL

