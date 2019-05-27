THIRD COUNT RESULT - Laois local election third count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19
Laois local election third count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19 following the distribution of Aidan Mullins 162 votes
Electorate 20,421
Total poll 10,310
Invalid 184
Valid 10,126
Seats 6
Quota 1,447
Count 3:
Eoin Barry - Labour Party - 826
Ben Brennan - Non-party - 1387
Aisling Moran - Fine Gael - 972
Deirdre O'Connell Hopkins - FF - 449
Vivienne Phelan - Fine Gael - 586
No candidate reached quota on this count - Tom Mulhall's 92 votes distributed next
Cllr Paschal McEvoy has been elected
ALREADY ELECTED PADRAIG FLEMING, AIDAN MULLINS AND TOM MULHALL
