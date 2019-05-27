FOURTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fourth count Portlaoise #LE19
FOURTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fourth count Portlaoise following the distribution of Judith Preston Grace 128 votes #LE19
Total poll 10,370
Invalid - 151
Valid poll - 10,219
Seats - 7
Quota - 1,278
Count 4:
Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 374
Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 509
Tom Duffy - Non-party - 164
Dominic Dunne - Renua - 411
Caroline Dwane Stanley - Sinn Féin - 1,252
Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,173
John Gormley - Sinn Féin - 141
Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 468
Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 359
Pauline Madigan - Fianna Fáil - 355
Noel O’Rourke - Renua - 148
Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,178
Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,106
No candidate reached quota on this count - now distribute 141 votes for John Gormley
JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT
Count 4 Portlaoise LEA #LE19 #LocalElections2019 #Laois pic.twitter.com/3p2v0IP3Rw— Laois County Council (@LaoisCouncil) May 27, 2019
Portlaoise poll topper milks the success! #LE19
