FOURTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fourth count Portlaoise #LE19

FOURTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fourth count Portlaoise following the distribution of Judith Preston Grace 128 votes #LE19

Total poll 10,370

Invalid - 151

Valid poll - 10,219

Seats - 7

Quota - 1,278

Count 4:

Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 374

Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 509

Tom Duffy - Non-party - 164

Dominic Dunne - Renua - 411

Caroline Dwane Stanley - Sinn Féin - 1,252

Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,173

John Gormley - Sinn Féin - 141

Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 468

Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 359

Pauline Madigan - Fianna Fáil - 355

Noel O’Rourke - Renua - 148

Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,178

Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,106

No candidate reached quota on this count - now distribute 141 votes for John Gormley

JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT

