SIXTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election sixth count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19 - following the redistribution of Liam O'Neill's votes (637)

Conor Bergin - Fine Gael - 1,091

Ollie Clooney- Non-party - 1,219

David Goodwin - Fine Gael - 1,088

Lorna Holohan Garry - Sinn Féin - 841

James Kelly - Non-party - 1,811

John King - Fine Gael - 1,314

Seamús McDonald - Fianna Fáil - 1,535

Brendan Phelan - Non-party - 1,056

James Kelly elected

Cllr Paddy Bracken reached the quota and was elected to Laois County Council at 1:01 am on Monday, May 27.

