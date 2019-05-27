SIXTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election sixth count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19
SIXTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election sixth count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19 - following the redistribution of Liam O'Neill's votes (637)
Conor Bergin - Fine Gael - 1,091
Ollie Clooney- Non-party - 1,219
David Goodwin - Fine Gael - 1,088
Lorna Holohan Garry - Sinn Féin - 841
James Kelly - Non-party - 1,811
John King - Fine Gael - 1,314
Seamús McDonald - Fianna Fáil - 1,535
Brendan Phelan - Non-party - 1,056
James Kelly elected
Cllr Paddy Bracken reached the quota and was elected to Laois County Council at 1:01 am on Monday, May 27.
