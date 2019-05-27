SEVENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election seventh count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19
SEVENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election seventh count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19 - following the redistribution of Lorna Holohan Garry 's votes (841)
Conor Bergin - Fine Gael - 1,164
Ollie Clooney- Non-party - 1,304
David Goodwin - Fine Gael - 1,150
John King - Fine Gael - 1,351
Seamús McDonald - Fianna Fáil - 1,671
Brendan Phelan - Non-party - 1,165
No quota reached - distribute James Kelly's surplus. Painstaking slow progress with the seventh count as councillors edge towards the quota. Next likely to hit quota is Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus McDonald who needs another 35 votes. McDonald has been a councillor for 34 years.
James Kelly elected on Monday morning
Cllr Paddy Bracken reached the quota and was elected to Laois County Council at 1:01 am on Monday, May 27.
