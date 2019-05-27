SEVENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election seventh count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19 - following the redistribution of Lorna Holohan Garry 's votes (841)

Conor Bergin - Fine Gael - 1,164

Ollie Clooney- Non-party - 1,304

David Goodwin - Fine Gael - 1,150

John King - Fine Gael - 1,351

Seamús McDonald - Fianna Fáil - 1,671

Brendan Phelan - Non-party - 1,165

No quota reached - distribute James Kelly's surplus. Painstaking slow progress with the seventh count as councillors edge towards the quota. Next likely to hit quota is Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus McDonald who needs another 35 votes. McDonald has been a councillor for 34 years.

James Kelly elected on Monday morning

Cllr Paddy Bracken reached the quota and was elected to Laois County Council at 1:01 am on Monday, May 27.

