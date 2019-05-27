SIXTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election sixth count Portlaoise #LE19
Total poll 10,370
Invalid - 151
Valid poll - 10,219
Seats - 7
Quota - 1,278
Count 6:
Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 381
Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 527
Tom Duffy - Non-party - 172
Dominic Dunne - Renua - 419
Caroline Dwane Stanley - Sinn Féin - 1,334
Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,180
Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 472
Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 362
Pauline Madigan - Fianna Fáil - 356
Noel O’Rourke - Renua - 151
Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,195
Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,122
No quota reached on this count - Distribute Noel O'Rourke's 151 votes
Caroline Dwane Stanley elected
JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT
Count 6 Portlaoise LEA results #LE19 #localelection2019 #Laois pic.twitter.com/gxACA3V8Au— Laois County Council (@LaoisCouncil) May 27, 2019
