SIXTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election sixth count Portlaoise #LE19

SIXTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election sixth count Portlaoise

Total poll 10,370

Invalid - 151

Valid poll - 10,219

Seats - 7

Quota - 1,278

Count 6:

Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 381

Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 527

Tom Duffy - Non-party - 172

Dominic Dunne - Renua - 419

Caroline Dwane Stanley - Sinn Féin - 1,334

Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,180

Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 472

Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 362

Pauline Madigan - Fianna Fáil - 356

Noel O’Rourke - Renua - 151

Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,195

Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,122

No quota reached on this count - Distribute Noel O'Rourke's 151 votes

Caroline Dwane Stanley elected

JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT

