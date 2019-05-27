SEVENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election seventh count Portlaoise #LE19
SEVENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election seventh count Portlaoise following distribution of Noel O'Rourke's 151 votes
Total poll 10,370
Invalid - 151
Valid poll - 10,219
Seats - 7
Quota - 1,278
Count 7:
Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 383
Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 533
Tom Duffy - Non-party - 173
Dominic Dunne - Renua - 493
Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,184
Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 477
Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 369
Pauline Madigan - Fianna Fáil - 359
Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,211
Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,135
No candidate reached quota on this count - no surplus- will distribute 173 votes of Tom Duffy
Caroline Dwane Stanley elected
JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT
Portlaoise poll topper milks the success! #LE19
