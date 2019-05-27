EIGHTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election eighth count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19 - following James Kelly's surplus vote distribution (107)

Conor Bergin - Fine Gael - 1,189

Ollie Clooney- Non-party - 1,331

David Goodwin - Fine Gael - 1,152

John King - Fine Gael - 1,355

Seamús McDonald - Fianna Fáil - 1,695

Brendan Phelan - Non-party - 1,184

No quota reached on this count - distribute Paddy Bracken's surplus of 48 votes

Painstaking slow progress with the eighth count as councillors edge towards the quota. Next likely to hit quota is Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus McDonald who needs another 9 votes. McDonald has been a councillor for 34 years.

James Kelly elected on Monday morning.

Cllr Paddy Bracken reached the quota and was elected to Laois County Council at 1:01 am on Monday, May 27.

