EIGHTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election eighth count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19
EIGHTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election eighth count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19 - following James Kelly's surplus vote distribution (107)
Conor Bergin - Fine Gael - 1,189
Ollie Clooney- Non-party - 1,331
David Goodwin - Fine Gael - 1,152
John King - Fine Gael - 1,355
Seamús McDonald - Fianna Fáil - 1,695
Brendan Phelan - Non-party - 1,184
No quota reached on this count - distribute Paddy Bracken's surplus of 48 votes
Painstaking slow progress with the eighth count as councillors edge towards the quota. Next likely to hit quota is Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus McDonald who needs another 9 votes. McDonald has been a councillor for 34 years.
James Kelly elected on Monday morning.
Cllr Paddy Bracken reached the quota and was elected to Laois County Council at 1:01 am on Monday, May 27.
