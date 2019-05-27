NINTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election ninth count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19
NINTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election ninth count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19 - following Paddy Bracken's surplus 48 votes
Conor Bergin - Fine Gael - 1,198
Ollie Clooney- Non-party - 1,334
David Goodwin - Fine Gael - 1,169
John King - Fine Gael - 1,357
Seamús McDonald - Fianna Fáil - 1,710
Brendan Phelan - Non-party - 1,186
SEAMUS MCDONALD ELECTED - AWAITING CLARIFICATION ON DAVID GOODWIN'S POSITION - RECOUNT IS POSSIBLE AND STILL BEING CONSIDERED.
James Kelly elected on Monday morning.
Cllr Paddy Bracken reached the quota and was elected to Laois County Council at 1:01 am on Monday, May 27.
Count 9 Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick LEA results. Seamús McDonald FF elected. #LE19 #LocalElections2019 #Laois pic.twitter.com/gsG7c2oToR— Laois County Council (@LaoisCouncil) May 27, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on