NINTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election ninth count Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick #LE19 - following Paddy Bracken's surplus 48 votes

Conor Bergin - Fine Gael - 1,198

Ollie Clooney- Non-party - 1,334

David Goodwin - Fine Gael - 1,169

John King - Fine Gael - 1,357

Seamús McDonald - Fianna Fáil - 1,710

Brendan Phelan - Non-party - 1,186

SEAMUS MCDONALD ELECTED - AWAITING CLARIFICATION ON DAVID GOODWIN'S POSITION - RECOUNT IS POSSIBLE AND STILL BEING CONSIDERED.

James Kelly elected on Monday morning.

Cllr Paddy Bracken reached the quota and was elected to Laois County Council at 1:01 am on Monday, May 27.

