EIGHTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election eighth count Portlaoise #LE19

EIGHTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election eighth count Portlaoise following distribution of Noel O'Rourke's 151 votes
Total poll 10,370
Invalid - 151
Valid poll - 10,219
Seats - 7
Quota - 1,278
Count 7:
Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 383
Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 535
Dominic Dunne - Renua - 511
Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,206
Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 493
Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 381
Pauline Madigan - Fianna Fáil - 366
Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,213
Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,170
No candidate reached quota on this count - no surplus- will distribute 366 votes of Pauline Madigan
Caroline Dwane Stanley elected
JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT
