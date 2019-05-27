EIGHTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election eighth count Portlaoise #LE19

EIGHTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election eighth count Portlaoise following distribution of Noel O'Rourke's 151 votes

Total poll 10,370

Invalid - 151

Valid poll - 10,219

Seats - 7

Quota - 1,278

Count 7:

Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 383

Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 535

Dominic Dunne - Renua - 511

Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,206

Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 493

Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 381

Pauline Madigan - Fianna Fáil - 366

Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,213

Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,170

No candidate reached quota on this count - no surplus- will distribute 366 votes of Pauline Madigan

Caroline Dwane Stanley elected

JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT

FIRST COUNT HERE

