FOURTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fourth count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19

Laois local election fourth count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19 following the distribution of Aidan Mullins 162 votes

Electorate 20,421

Total poll 10,310

Invalid 184

Valid 10,126

Seats 6

Quota 1,447

Count 4:

Eoin Barry - Labour Party - 833

Ben Brennan - Non-party - 1392

Aisling Moran - Fine Gael - 995

Deirdre O'Connell Hopkins - FF - 467

Vivienne Phelan - Fine Gael - 625

No candidate reached quota on this count - Deirdre O'Connell Hopkins 467 votes distributed next

Cllr Paschal McEvoy has been elected

ALREADY ELECTED PADRAIG FLEMING, AIDAN MULLINS AND TOM MULHALL

