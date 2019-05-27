NINTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election ninth count Portlaoise #LE19
Total poll 10,370
Invalid - 151
Valid poll - 10,219
Seats - 7
Quota - 1,278
Count 7:
Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 411
Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 567
Dominic Dunne - Renua - 542
Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,288
Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 503
Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 443
Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,251
Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,244
Catherine Fitzgerald has been elected to Laois County Council - 411 OF TIMOTHY ADEJUMO to be distributed
Caroline Dwane Stanley elected
JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT
Portlaoise poll topper milks the success! #LE19
