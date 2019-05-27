NINTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election ninth count Portlaoise #LE19

NINTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election ninth count Portlaoise

Total poll 10,370

Invalid - 151

Valid poll - 10,219

Seats - 7

Quota - 1,278

Count 7:

Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 411

Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 567

Dominic Dunne - Renua - 542

Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,288

Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 503

Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 443

Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,251

Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,244

Catherine Fitzgerald has been elected to Laois County Council - 411 OF TIMOTHY ADEJUMO to be distributed

Caroline Dwane Stanley elected

JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT

