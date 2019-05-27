FIFTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fifth count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19

Laois local election fifth count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19

Electorate 20,421

Total poll 10,310

Invalid 184

Valid 10,126

Seats 6

Quota 1,447

Count 5:

Eoin Barry - Labour Party - 880

Ben Brennan - Non-party - 1433

Aisling Moran - Fine Gael - 1,031

Vivienne Phelan - Fine Gael - 737

No candidate reached quota on this count - Paschal McEvoy's surplus to be distributed

ALREADY ELECTED PADRAIG FLEMING, AIDAN MULLINS AND TOM MULHALL

WATCH: Poll topper Padraig Fleming is elected in Laois for Fianna Fail

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON OUR BLOG HERE.