FIFTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fifth count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19
Electorate 20,421
Total poll 10,310
Invalid 184
Valid 10,126
Seats 6
Quota 1,447
Count 5:
Eoin Barry - Labour Party - 880
Ben Brennan - Non-party - 1433
Aisling Moran - Fine Gael - 1,031
Vivienne Phelan - Fine Gael - 737
No candidate reached quota on this count - Paschal McEvoy's surplus to be distributed
ALREADY ELECTED PADRAIG FLEMING, AIDAN MULLINS AND TOM MULHALL
