TENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election tenth count Portlaoise #LE19

TENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election tenth count Portlaoise following 411 OF TIMOTHY ADEJUMO's votes

Total poll 10,370

Invalid - 151

Valid poll - 10,219

Seats - 7

Quota - 1,278

Count 10:

Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 612

Dominic Dunne - Renua - 558

Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 590

Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 466

Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,269

Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,284

NOEL TUOHY ELECTED - Catherine Fitzgerald's surplus votes to be distributed

Mary Sweeney is nine votes off being elected

Caroline Dwane Stanley elected

JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT

FIRST COUNT HERE

