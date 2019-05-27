TENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election tenth count Portlaoise #LE19
TENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election tenth count Portlaoise following 411 OF TIMOTHY ADEJUMO's votes
Total poll 10,370
Invalid - 151
Valid poll - 10,219
Seats - 7
Quota - 1,278
Count 10:
Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 612
Dominic Dunne - Renua - 558
Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 590
Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 466
Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,269
Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,284
NOEL TUOHY ELECTED - Catherine Fitzgerald's surplus votes to be distributed
Mary Sweeney is nine votes off being elected
Caroline Dwane Stanley elected
JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT
