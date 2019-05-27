SIXTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election sixth count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19
Laois local election sixth count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19 following the distribution of Paschal McEvoy's surplus votes
Electorate 20,421
Total poll 10,310
Invalid 184
Valid 10,126
Seats 6
Quota 1,447
Count 6:
Eoin Barry - Labour Party - 882
Ben Brennan - Non-party - 1445
Aisling Moran - Fine Gael - 1,047
Vivienne Phelan - Fine Gael - 748
No candidate reached quota on this count - no surplus - Vivienne Phelan's votes to be distributed
ALREADY ELECTED PADRAIG FLEMING, AIDAN MULLINS AND TOM MULHALL
