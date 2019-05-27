RECOUNT finds two errors in Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick count #LE19
Two errors were detected in the Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick vote recount.
Returning Officer Donal Brennan said that two errors were detected.
One error results in one extra vote to Brendan Phelan and the second error results in one extra vote to Conor Bergin.
Mr Brennan said these votes have no material effect on the previous count but adjustments will be made - then he will proceed with the exclusion of David Goodwin and distributing his votes for the next count.
Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick as it stands:
Conor Bergin - Fine Gael - 1,198
Ollie Clooney- Non-party - 1,334
David Goodwin - Fine Gael - 1,169
John King - Fine Gael - 1,357
Brendan Phelan - Non-party - 1,186
James Kelly elected on Monday morning.
Cllr Paddy Bracken reached the quota and was elected to Laois County Council at 1:01 am on Monday, May 27.
