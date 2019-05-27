RECOUNT finds two errors in Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick count #LE19

Two errors were detected in the Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick vote recount.

Returning Officer Donal Brennan said that two errors were detected.

One error results in one extra vote to Brendan Phelan and the second error results in one extra vote to Conor Bergin.

Mr Brennan said these votes have no material effect on the previous count but adjustments will be made - then he will proceed with the exclusion of David Goodwin and distributing his votes for the next count.

Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick as it stands:

Conor Bergin - Fine Gael - 1,198

Ollie Clooney- Non-party - 1,334

David Goodwin - Fine Gael - 1,169

John King - Fine Gael - 1,357

Brendan Phelan - Non-party - 1,186

James Kelly elected on Monday morning.

Cllr Paddy Bracken reached the quota and was elected to Laois County Council at 1:01 am on Monday, May 27.

