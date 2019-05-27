SEVENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election seventh count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19

Laois local election seventh count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19 following the distribution of Vivienne Phelan's 748 votes

Electorate 20,421

Total poll 10,310

Invalid 184

Valid 10,126

Seats 6

Quota 1,447

Count 7:

Eoin Barry - Labour Party - 998

Ben Brennan - Non-party - 1,525

Aisling Moran - Fine Gael - 1,398

BEN BRENNAN AND AISLING MORAN ELECTED EOIN BRENNAN ELIMINATED

The full six seats in the Portarlington/Graiguecullen Municipal district have now been filled as Ben Brennan Non-P and Aisling Moran FG join Padraig Fleming FF, Tom Mulhall FG, Aidan Mullins SF and Paschal McEvoy FF in the Municipal District.

It took almost 72 hours for this area to be elected. Laois is one of the last counties in the country awaiting results.

More updates to come as it happens.

