SEVENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election seventh count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19

Laois local election seventh count Portarlington/Graiguecullen #LE19 following the distribution of Vivienne Phelan's 748 votes
Electorate 20,421
Total poll 10,310
Invalid 184
Valid 10,126
Seats 6
Quota 1,447
Count 7:
Eoin Barry - Labour Party - 998
Ben Brennan - Non-party - 1,525
Aisling Moran - Fine Gael - 1,398
BEN BRENNAN AND AISLING MORAN ELECTED EOIN BRENNAN ELIMINATED
The full six seats in the Portarlington/Graiguecullen Municipal district have now been filled as Ben Brennan Non-P and Aisling Moran FG join Padraig Fleming FF, Tom Mulhall FG, Aidan Mullins SF and Paschal McEvoy FF in the Municipal District.
It took almost 72 hours for this area to be elected. Laois is one of the last counties in the country awaiting results.
More updates to come as it happens.
