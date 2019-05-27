THIRTEENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election thirteenth count Portlaoise #LE19

THIRTEENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election thirteenth count Portlaoise distribution of Mary Sweeney's surplus vote

Total poll 10,370

Invalid - 151

Valid poll - 10,219

Seats - 7

Quota - 1,278

Count 13:

Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 703

Dominic Dunne - Renua - 654

Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 638

Naeem Iqbal's 638 votes will now be distributed and he has been eliminated

MARY SWEENEY ELECTED

Caroline Dwane Stanley elected

JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT

Battle for the final seat

