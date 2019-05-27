THIRTEENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election thirteenth count Portlaoise #LE19
THIRTEENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election thirteenth count Portlaoise distribution of Mary Sweeney's surplus vote
Total poll 10,370
Invalid - 151
Valid poll - 10,219
Seats - 7
Quota - 1,278
Count 13:
Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 703
Dominic Dunne - Renua - 654
Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 638
Naeem Iqbal's 638 votes will now be distributed and he has been eliminated
MARY SWEENEY ELECTED
Caroline Dwane Stanley elected
JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT
Battle for the final seat
Portlaoise poll topper milks the success! #LE19
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on