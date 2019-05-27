FOURTEENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fourteenth count Portlaoise #LE19
FOURTEENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fourteenth count Portlaoise distribution of Mary Sweeney's surplus vote
Total poll 10,370
Invalid - 151
Valid poll - 10,219
Seats - 7
Quota - 1,278
Count 14:
Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 796
Dominic Dunne - Renua - 743
No candidate has reached the quota
Big win for Fine Gael as Thomasina Connell is elected without reaching quota because she has more votes than the other remaining candidate
The full Portlaoise electoral area has now been filled. There was seven seats available. Willie Aird FG topped the poll with John Joe Fennelly FF, Caroline Dwane Stanley SF, Catherine Fitzgerald FF, Noel Tuohy Lab, Mary Sweeney FG and Thomasina Connell FG all securing seats.
Renua's Dominic Dunne missed out on the final seat to Thomasina Connell.
Portlaoise poll topper milks the success! #LE19
