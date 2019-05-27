FOURTEENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fourteenth count Portlaoise #LE19

FOURTEENTH COUNT RESULT - Laois local election fourteenth count Portlaoise distribution of Mary Sweeney's surplus vote

Total poll 10,370

Invalid - 151

Valid poll - 10,219

Seats - 7

Quota - 1,278

Count 14:

Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 796

Dominic Dunne - Renua - 743

No candidate has reached the quota

Big win for Fine Gael as Thomasina Connell is elected without reaching quota because she has more votes than the other remaining candidate

The full Portlaoise electoral area has now been filled. There was seven seats available. Willie Aird FG topped the poll with John Joe Fennelly FF, Caroline Dwane Stanley SF, Catherine Fitzgerald FF, Noel Tuohy Lab, Mary Sweeney FG and Thomasina Connell FG all securing seats.

Renua's Dominic Dunne missed out on the final seat to Thomasina Connell.

