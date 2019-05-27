FINAL COUNT Mountmellick/Borris-in-Ossory sees new candidates elected

Three councillors have been elected in the final count for the Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick area.

Paddy Bracken FF, James Kelly Ind, Seamus McDonald FF, Conor Bergin FG, John King FG and Ollie Clooney Ind have been elected after David Goodwin's 1,169 votes were distributed.

It was a long wait for results after Brendan Phelan and David Goodwin called for a recount on Monday.

Final count:

Conor Bergin - Fine Gael - 1,548

Ollie Clooney- Non-party - 1,405

John King - Fine Gael - 1,532

Brendan Phelan - Non-party - 1,273

Brendan Phelan Ind and David Goodwin FG lost their seats to newcomers Clooney and Bergin.

Clooney pulled in a huge Durrow vote and Bergin is the youngest Laois candidate at the age of 25.

