FINALLY - Laois returns first electoral area Portarlington/Graiguecullen 72 hours after polls close

A long, long three days after the polls closed last Friday evening at 10 pm, Laois has finally returned its first complete electoral area of elected candidates.

There were six seats up for grabs in Portarlington/Graiguecullen and just nine candidates in the running.

The full six seats in the Municipal District have now been filled as Ben Brennan Non-P and Aisling Moran FG join Padraig Fleming FF, Tom Mulhall FG, Aidan Mullins SF and Paschal McEvoy FF in the Municipal District.

Labour's Eoin Barry was in the race till the end, FG's Vivienne Phelan and FF's Deirdre O'Connell Hopkins were eliminated.

The total poll in the area was 10,310 with 147 invalid ballot papers and a valid poll of 10,163. The quota to be elected was 1,452 votes.

It took almost 72 hours for this area to be elected. Laois is one of the last counties in the country awaiting results.

The counts for Portlaoise and Mountmellick/Borris-in-Ossory continue past 10 pm on Monday night.

