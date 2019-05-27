Fine Gael deal with Labour and Independents in Laois to see Fianna Fáil lose out

A Labour Party councillor and a newly elected independent hold the balance of power as Fine Gael need just two councillors to rule the roost on Laois County Council for the next five years.

As the biggest party, FG could also renew their agreement with Fianna Fáil in county hall to have a majority control on the council. Such an arrangement would leave FF as a junior partner and would also lead to FG having to share more of the spoils of victory.

What is more likely is that Portlaoise councillor Noel Tuohy of Labour and Durrow/Cullohill based Cllr Ollie Clooney would be approached by Fine Gael.

Cllr Tuohy was part of a group of independents and Sinn Féin councillors who were sidelined by the FG/FF coalition the last time out.

FG sources said the Tuohy / Clooney deal is more likely.

Portlaoise Municipal District

Willie Aird - Fine Gael

John Joe Fennelly - Fianna Fáil

Caroline Dwane Stanley - Sinn Fein

Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael

Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil

Noel Tuohy - Labour

Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael

(3 Fine Gael, 2 Fianna Fáil, 1 Sinn Fein, 1 Labour)

Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick

Paddy Bracken - Fianna Fáil

James Kelly - Non-Party

Seamus McDonald - Fianna Fáil

Conor Bergin - Fine Gael

John King - Fine Gael

Ollie Clooney - Non-party

(2 Fine Gael, 2 Fianna Fáil, 2 Non-Party)

Portarligton/Graiguecullen

Padraig Fleming - Fianna Fáil

Aidan Mullins - Sinn Fein

Tom Mulhall - Fine Gael

Paschal McEvoy - Fianna Fáil

Ben Brennan - Non-Party

Aisling Moran - Fine Gael

(2 Fine Gael, 2 Fianna Fáil, 1 Sinn Fein and 1 Non-Party)

New Laois County Council party breakdown

7 Fine Gael - 36.8%

6 Fianna Fáil - 31.5%

3 Non-Party - 15.7%

2 Sinn Fein - 10.5%

1 Labour - 5.2%

LIVE BLOG UPDATES HERE.