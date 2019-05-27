Fine Gael deal with Labour and Independents in Laois to see Fianna Fáil lose out
Rosenallis couple settle their case against Laois County Council
A Labour Party councillor and a newly elected independent hold the balance of power as Fine Gael need just two councillors to rule the roost on Laois County Council for the next five years.
As the biggest party, FG could also renew their agreement with Fianna Fáil in county hall to have a majority control on the council. Such an arrangement would leave FF as a junior partner and would also lead to FG having to share more of the spoils of victory.
What is more likely is that Portlaoise councillor Noel Tuohy of Labour and Durrow/Cullohill based Cllr Ollie Clooney would be approached by Fine Gael.
Cllr Tuohy was part of a group of independents and Sinn Féin councillors who were sidelined by the FG/FF coalition the last time out.
FG sources said the Tuohy / Clooney deal is more likely.
Portlaoise Municipal District
Willie Aird - Fine Gael
John Joe Fennelly - Fianna Fáil
Caroline Dwane Stanley - Sinn Fein
Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael
Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil
Noel Tuohy - Labour
Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael
(3 Fine Gael, 2 Fianna Fáil, 1 Sinn Fein, 1 Labour)
Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick
Paddy Bracken - Fianna Fáil
James Kelly - Non-Party
Seamus McDonald - Fianna Fáil
Conor Bergin - Fine Gael
John King - Fine Gael
Ollie Clooney - Non-party
(2 Fine Gael, 2 Fianna Fáil, 2 Non-Party)
Portarligton/Graiguecullen
Padraig Fleming - Fianna Fáil
Aidan Mullins - Sinn Fein
Tom Mulhall - Fine Gael
Paschal McEvoy - Fianna Fáil
Ben Brennan - Non-Party
Aisling Moran - Fine Gael
(2 Fine Gael, 2 Fianna Fáil, 1 Sinn Fein and 1 Non-Party)
New Laois County Council party breakdown
7 Fine Gael - 36.8%
6 Fianna Fáil - 31.5%
3 Non-Party - 15.7%
2 Sinn Fein - 10.5%
1 Labour - 5.2%
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on