Nearly 80 committee positions to be shared between Laois county councillors

Local county councillors will share out nearly 80 committee jobs, chairmanships and vice-chairmanships when the newly elected public representatives will convene tomorrow for their first Laois County Council.

After local election returning officer, Donal Brennan declares the poll outcome and lists the 19 elected members, the second item on the agenda is the allocation of various positions. These look set to be shared mainly between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. The two parties have renewed a political alliance first struck in 2014.

The first election will be the top job of Cathaoirleach which the two parties have rotated in Laois for the past five years. It's likely that a similar arrangement will be reached over the next term. The Leas Cathaoirleach (vice-chair) role will also be shared by FG and FF councillors.

Councillors also sit on the three Laois Municipal District committees which meet monthly. The chairs of these were shared on a rotating basis between the coalition parties last time around. The chairs will not be decided until the committees meet.

A total of 78 appointments will be made at the council's AGM which convenes at 2.30 pm on Friday, June 9.

The breakdown of appointments is as follows:

- 13 members to the Laois Joint Policing Committee

- 7 members Local Traveller Accommodation Consultative Committee

- 6 members on the Placenames Committee

- 6 members on the Laois Offaly Education and Training Board

- Chairs to the four Strategic Policy Committee

- 3 members as delegates to the Association of Irish Local Government

- 3 members to the Local Community Development Committee

- 3 members to the Laois Arts Theatre Company (Dunamaise Arts Centre)

- 3 members to the Portarlington Leisure Centre Board

- 3 members to the Portlaoise Leisure Centre Board

- 2 members to the Portarlington Enterprise Centre

- 3 members to the Kyletelesaha (landfill) Monitoring Committee

- 3 members to the Rural Water Monitoring Committee

- 3 members to the Laois Partnership Company Ltd

- 3 members to the Dublin Mid-Leinster Regional Health Forum

- 3 members to the Portlaoise Enterprise Centre

- 2 members to the Heritage Forum

- 2 members to the Eastern & Midland Regional Assembly

- 2 members to the Laois Advocacy Against Domestic Abuse

- 2 members to the Audit Committee

- 1 member to each of the following: delegate to the AGM of the Irish Public Bodies Insurance Limited; Abbeyleix Heritage Trust Board; Local Authorities Members Association; Laois School of Music Steering Committee; Music Education Partnership; Midland Regional Drugs Taskforce; Treo Nua Limited.

Training will also be arranged at the meeting for the four first time councillors.