Electric Picnic organisers reveal early bird camping capacity

Electric Picnic organisers hope to allow 10,000 campers on the festival site in Laois on the eve of the event which this year stars Hozier, Billy Eilish and Florence and the Machine.

EP Republic Ltd has put Laois County Council on notice of its intention to seek a licence for this year's music and arts event at Stradbally Hall in the coming weeks.

The organisers say general camping and car parking will be provided from 7am on Friday August 30 to 4pm Monday, September 2.

They have told council officials that campervan, family campervan and early entry camping will be accessible for up to a maximum of 10,000 people from 4pm on Thursday, August 29.

FULL LINE UP

EP Republic Ltd has notified Laois County Council that an anticipated 60,000 people, including children and guests, will attend on each day of the event.

Camping will change at this year's Electric Picnic due to the hosting FREETOWN on the land where the Oscar Wilde campsite was located.