Laois music features in new Electric Picnic line up announcement

Just ten weeks away from Electric Picnic's epic return to Laois for another magical weekend of music and madness, young Laois musicians have been brought into the fold bringing their creation to the Trailer Park.

Electric Picnic has revealed its line up for Trailer Park, one of the most loved areas of the huge Stradbally set up. Bringing music, curious and creative trailer designs, aerial acrobatics and zip-wire antics, a farmyard of four-legged friends and so much more.

One of the new additions to Trailer Park is a trailer designed by Music Generation Laois. Band Wagon is a state-of-the-art recording studio in a caravan built by Music Generation Laois to facilitate those wanting to come and make a single, then and there.

Electric Picnic held a competition for new ideas for additions to Trailer Park, one of the most creative spaces at the festival. Ten grants of up to €2,000 were offered and Music Generation Laois wowed the judges with their idea for an on the go recording studio, what an addition to EP!