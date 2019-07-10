Black tie banquet by Derry Clarke amid Electric Picnic madness for two Irish charities

The Banquet at Electric Picnic is back again to tantalise taste buds at this year’s festival, as Derry Clarke and Mark Moriarty today announced an exclusive partnership to serve a fine dining banquet at the festival.

Partnering with Tesco finest Derry and Mark have co-created a mouth-watering menu for Picnic patrons to enjoy, while also raising much-needed funds for Temple Street and Pieta House charities.

Guests will be treated to a gastronomic dining experience in sumptuous surrounds of Stradbally Estate with silver service at this year’s Picnic.

Lucky ticket holders to Electric Picnic are invited to join The Banquet fit for a King and sign up for a five-star experience at the festival. Tickets to the Fine Dining Picnic are priced at €120 and are available HERE.

Electric Picnic is renowned for having some of the best festival food and this year it’s raising the bar with this gourmet gastronomic five-course banquet which will also cater for vegetarians, with delectable choices.

The luscious line-up of food will consist of a starter of Irish smoked salmon or smoked cauliflower cigars, baked Orzo with chilli prawn and fennel to start; BBQ West Cork dry-aged rib eye beef or soy-glazed BBQ portobello mushroom mains; followed by salted lemon tart, pine nuts, frozen sorrel with Tuscan olive oil for dessert.

Denise Fitzgerald is the Chief Executive of Temple Street Foundation.

“The Banquet at Electric Picnic is such an innovative, exciting and delicious way to help raise vital funds and we are so grateful for the support once again this year.

"While festival-goers will be enjoying the fun and sunshine of the Electric Picnic weekend, sick children and their worried families will continue to come through the doors of Temple Street around-the-clock in need of world-class treatment.

"The funds raised at this year’s banquet will help to ensure that these children continue to have access to the very best equipment and care when they need it most. From all of us here in Temple Street, we would like to warmly thank our wonderful partners Tesco along with Derry Clarke and Mark Moriarty and all at Electric Picnic for making this special banquet possible," she said.

Elaine Austin is the CEO of Pieta House.

“We are delighted to be a beneficiary of this unique banquet at Electric Picnic. The unique culinary skills of Derry Clarke and Mark Moriarty will definitely delight and create an exceptional experience for the campers!

"We are thrilled to be involved in such a positive and uplifting event, where the funds received help us to provide nationwide therapeutic and counselling services free of charge to people who are in suicidal distress, engaging in self-harm and to support people and families bereaved by suicide.

"At its heart, Pieta is about helping people to bring a little bit of hope back into their lives, to help them to improve levels self-care, and to support people and families that have been impacted by the loss of a loved one to suicide, to provide care, compassion and to nourish hope.

"We wish to express our deepest gratitude to Derry, Mark and Electric Picnic for their continued and passionate support for our services and for working with us to reduce the stigma attached to mental health in Ireland. It is so important that we make it easy for people to ask for and to get help they need, to make the difference in their lives," she said.

Derry Clarke, l’Ecrivain said this was a great success last year.

“I am thrilled the Banquet is taking place again this year. It was a huge success last year, and I thoroughly enjoyed putting together the menu and meeting picnickers over the three days, we raised a lot of money for a charity that is very close to my heart – Pieta House. It’s a fantastic way to have a gourmet dining experience in a festival setting. Bon Appetit," he said.

Melvin Benn is the Festival Director of Festival Republic.

"I am really looking forward to the Banquet this year, last year was such a success from the setting to the food to the money raised for charity.

"I am really proud that two of Ireland’s top chefs – Michelin starred Derry Clarke of L’Ecrivain and Mark Moriarty of the Michelin starred restaurant The Greenhouse are involved and delighted to be able to offer five-star fine dining to Picnickers. Also, a big thanks to Tesco whose involvement with The Banquet makes it possible to raise the much-needed funds for charity," he said.

Seats are limited, with four sittings over the weekend, two on Saturday and Sunday at 1.00pm and 5.30pm with each sitting lasting approximately two hours. Time is ticking and in order to absorb the sights and sounds, tastes and smells or just the fantastic vibe which will be at the Banquet at Electric Picnic.

The dress code for the Ultimate Picnic Banquet is Black Tie come Festival Fabulous – attire will be provided but guests are more than welcome to bring along their Sunday best.

Banquet Menu

Smoked salmon cigars

Veg: smoked cauliflower cigar

...

Baked orzo with chilli, prawn, and fennel

Veg: orzo with chilli and fennel

...

Bbq West Cork dry aged rib eye, condiments, bernaise, triple cooked chips

Veg: BBQ soy glazed portobello mushroom

...

Salted lemon tart, pine nut, frozen sorrel, Tuscan olive oil

…

Coffees, teas, etc