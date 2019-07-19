Electric Picnic announces one final way to get tickets to the sold-out festival

Electric Picnic has revealed an exclusive offer with 3Plus customers, offering them one more chance to get tickets to the sold-out festival in Laois.

Electric Picnic returns to Stradbally Hall, from August 30 to September 1 with an eclectic line up of homegrown and international acts performing across the weekend.

Tickets have been sold out for months but as a Three customer, music fans who missed out will get one last chance to get those in-demand tickets on Thursday, July 25 when they go on sale exclusively through the 3Plus app.

Through the 3Plus app, Three customers can access the most connected music experiences, and tickets before anyone else to the biggest live shows in Ireland at 3Arena and festivals such as Longitude and Electric Picnic.

Three bring a unique ‘Made By Music’ experience to this year's Electric Picnic ensuring fans stay fully charged across the weekend to capture those all-important festival memories.

To avail of last chance tickets to Electric Picnic sign up to 3Plus by visiting www.three.ie/plus

