Electric Picnic 2019

#ElectricPicnic and #TicketFairy Twitter trending as people scramble for last chance tickets

Michelle Hogan

Reporter:

Michelle Hogan

#ElectricPicnic and #TicketFairy Twitter trending as people scramble for last chance tickets

Photo credit: Scott Salt

Electric Picnic revealed an exclusive offer with 3Plus customers, offering them one final chance to get tickets to the sold-out festival in Laois.

Electric Picnic returns to Stradbally Hall, from August 30 to September 1 with an eclectic line up of homegrown and international acts performing across the weekend.

Tickets have been sold out for months but as a Three customer, music fans who missed out will got one last chance to get those in-demand tickets on Thursday, July 25 when they went on sale exclusively through the 3Plus app.

Through the 3Plus app, Three customers can access the most connected music experiences, and tickets before anyone else to the biggest live shows in Ireland at 3Arena and festivals such as Longitude and Electric Picnic.

Codes for the Electric Picnic tickets were issued through the 3Plus app and through the Ticketmaster website. In true Electric Picnic style there was huge demand. A full price weekend camping ticket was priced at €260.

#ElectricPicnic and #TicketFairy were trending on Twitter on Thursday morning after the final scramble for tickets.

Tickets are being resold by individuals online for over €350. 

READ MORE LEINSTER EXPRESS NEWS HERE.