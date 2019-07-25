ElectricPicnic and #TicketFairy Twitter trending as people scramble for last chance tickets

Electric Picnic revealed an exclusive offer with 3Plus customers, offering them one final chance to get tickets to the sold-out festival in Laois.

Electric Picnic returns to Stradbally Hall, from August 30 to September 1 with an eclectic line up of homegrown and international acts performing across the weekend.

Tickets have been sold out for months but as a Three customer, music fans who missed out will got one last chance to get those in-demand tickets on Thursday, July 25 when they went on sale exclusively through the 3Plus app.

Through the 3Plus app, Three customers can access the most connected music experiences, and tickets before anyone else to the biggest live shows in Ireland at 3Arena and festivals such as Longitude and Electric Picnic.

Codes for the Electric Picnic tickets were issued through the 3Plus app and through the Ticketmaster website. In true Electric Picnic style there was huge demand. A full price weekend camping ticket was priced at €260.

#ElectricPicnic and #TicketFairy were trending on Twitter on Thursday morning after the final scramble for tickets.

This year it looks like I’m just going for an actual picnic instead of electric picnic — Ian (@IanDelaney16) July 25, 2019

Will give away my first child for 1 weekend EP ticket. Slide into my dms and save me plz! #ep #ticketfairy #electricpicnic — Barry From HR (@Barry_Plip101) July 25, 2019

I feel like an hour is enough time spent refreshing that poxy 3 sale link for electric picnic tickets — rachhyrooo (@rachhOsullivan) July 25, 2019

I will get to electric picnic whatever it takes watch — Aine Darcy (@ainedogg) July 24, 2019

is anyone selling an electric picnic ticket since ticketmaster really wanna break my heart ?? #ticketfairy — dionne (@dionneomahony_) July 25, 2019

Anybody selling an EP ticket, even a Sunday one. Second time that Ticketmaster hasn’t worked. #ticketfairy #electricpicnic — NOAH PIM (@noah_pim) July 25, 2019

If anyone is trying to get an electric picnic ticket just keep refreshing the page! I literally got mine 5 mins ago — chloe (@ChloeSimpson21) July 25, 2019

If people stopped paying 350-400 quid for an electric picnic ticket then maybe people would stop selling them for such ridiculous prices :) just a thought x #electricpicnic — Shaz (@shaunaorange98) July 25, 2019

If anyone is selling a ticket or knows someone who is to @EPfestival please send me a DM. RT's greatly appreciated #ticketfairy #ElectricPicnic — Kevin Lally (@KevinLally_VCF) July 25, 2019

Anyone selling day tickets to #ElectricPicnic? @SiofraClancy & I just reeeeally wanna see @billieeilish — Aisling Wallis (@AisWallis) July 25, 2019

Plenty of acts and bands I want to see at Electric Picnic but not for €300+ pic.twitter.com/s3IbkQhHj6 — Niall (@NiallDuffy2) July 25, 2019

Tickets are being resold by individuals online for over €350.

