Electric Picnic: Top Irish band announced as special guests

A big favourite Irish band has been added to the Electric Picnic line-up!

Dublin lads Kodaline are returning for 2019!

"We are delighted to announce that Kodaline will be joining us at Electric Picnic this year as our very special guests!" organisers have announced this Friday.

They will join other big names like Florence and the Machine, The 1975, The Strokes, Hozier, Billy Eilish and tons more artists for what is looking to be one of the best years yet!

Read all the Electric Picnic 2019 news, announcements and Laois performers here

Laois Gardaí warn Electric Picnic goers not to bring in illegal drugs