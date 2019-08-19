Electric Picnic Heineken Live Your Music stage times and new headline act

Heineken Ireland has announced final stage times and another international headline act for the Live Your Music stage at Electric Picnic.

Maya Jane Coles is a British music producer and DJ, known for her techno beats. Coles is a unique artist known for writing, producing, arranging, mixing, and performing all elements of many of her tracks as well as even designing the artwork. From playing gigs at the Tate Modern to being sampled by Nicki Minaj – Coles is an exciting addition to the Heineken Live Your Music line up.

Coles joins a stellar line up of artists on the Heineken stage at Electric Picnic including other international acts; German DJ and producer Tensnake, London production duo Dusky; homegrown talent Erica-Cody, PrYmary Colours and George Feely; Ibiza Classics set from Live Your Music legend Davey B, karaoke fun with Sing Along Social and floor fillers from Live Your Music resident DJ Marcus O’Laoire.

At Electric Picnic Heineken Live Your Music members can access the Lounge where they can give their legs a rest before getting back to the dancing crowd to share the most epic festival experience going.

See the stage times here:

READ MORE ELECTRIC PICNIC NEWS HERE.