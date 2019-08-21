Hopping Casa Bacardi Electric Picnic stage times revealed

Casa BACARDÍ has announced the stage times for its stellar line-up for Electric Picnic 2019.

Detroit Swindle, Heidi and Mark Knight headline the jam-packed Casa BACARDÍ line-up with support throughout the weekend from Jasper James, Riff Shop, Tara Stewart, Boots & Kats, Magnier, Adult Store, Jimmy Rouge and many more.

The award-winning Casa BACARDÍ stage returns to the grounds of Electric Picnic, Stradbally for a 16th consecutive year from August 30 to September 1.

Across the sold-out festival weekend, Casa BACARDÍ will be the perfect destination to soak up the party atmosphere, encouraging music lovers to do what moves them while enjoying an Original BACARDI cocktail.

As part of the ’Do What Moves You’ campaign, BACARDI Ireland has teamed up with DJ Tara Stewart and disco-duo Boots & Kats, renowned for their freedom of self-expression and being their true selves to bring their festival flare to Casa BACARDÍ at Electric Picnic 2019.

Casa BACARDI is regarded as one of the best festival parties in Ireland with its electrifying atmosphere and unique sound to bring people together through music.

See the stage times below and start planning your weekend.

READ MORE LEINSTER EXPRESS NEWS HERE.