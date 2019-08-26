Electric Picnic 2019 stage times are here!

Electric Picnic 2019 stage times have been revealed and it's time to plan your weekend!

FRIDAY

Main stage

10.30pm Hozier

9pm Dermot Kennedy

7.30pm Billie Eilish

6pm David Kennan

Body & Soul main stage

2.45am Embrz

1.30am Flohio

Midnight International Teachers of Pop

10.45pm Elma Orkestra & Ryan Vail

9.15pm Arvo Party

8.30pm The Claque

7.15pm TPM

6pm Toshín

Three Made by Music stage

10.30pm Shura

9.15pm Serpentwithfeet

8.05pm Sports Team

6.55pm Alex Gough

6pm Curtis Walsh

SATURDAY

Main stage

11.30pm The Strokes

9.15pm The 1975

7.45pm Christine and the Queens

6pm Gerry Cinnamon

4.30pm Years & Years

3.15pm Wild Youth

1.45pm The Riptide Movement

Body & Soul main stage

2am Kelly-Anne Byrne

12.45am Lamb

11pm JMSN

9.45pm MangoXMathman

8.45pm Thumper

7.15pm Inni-K

6pm Paddy Hanna

4.45pm Fonda

3.45pm Kitt Philippa

2.30pm Jessica Pratt

1.30pm Graham Sweeney

12.30pm April

Rankin’s Wood stage

10.30pm Echo & the Bunnymen

9.15pm Brittany Howard

7.45pm Duff McKagan

6.30pm Maverick Sabre

5.15pm Alma

4pm Inhaler

3pm ELM

2pm Post-Party

Three Made by Music stage

11.45pm JyellowL

10.30pm Three Made by Music

9.15pm Easy Life

8pm White Reaper

6.50pm The Scratch

5.45pm Just Mustard

4.30pm Working Men’s Club

3.30pm Somebody’s Child

2.30pm Rob de Boer

1.30pm Uly

SUNDAY

Main stage

10.30pm Florence + the Machine

8.30pm Kodaline

7pm Richard Ashcroft

5.30pm Jess Glynne

4.15pm Razorlight

2.30pm Soja

1pm Dublin Gospel Choir

Body & Soul main stage

2.30am Gaudi

1am King Kong Company

11.15pm Elder Island

9.45pm Self Esteem

8.30pm Æ MAK

7.15pm Proper Micro NV

6pm whenyoung

4.45pm In Their Thousands

3.30pm Junior Brother

2.15pm Bob Skeleton

1.15pm Gemma Bradley

Noon Sult

Rankin’s Wood stage

11pm Michael Kiwanuka

9.30pm Mitski

8.15pm Mø

7pm All Tvvins

5.45pm Talos

4.30pm Le Boom

3.15pm Touts

2pm His Father’s Voice

Three Made by Music stage

11pm Kero Kero Bonito

9.45pm Ider

8.30pm Let’s Eat Grandma

7.15pm Georgia

6pm Cassia

5pm Heavy Lungs

4pm Powpig

3pm Yonaka

2pm Sinéad O’Brien