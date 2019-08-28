Electric Picnic organisers have traffic and weather advice for Electric Picnic 2019

Electric Picnic festival organisers are urging Picnickers to plan their journeys and be conscious of the weather when heading to this weekend's festival in Stradbally.

The organisers want people to plan well in advance and set off to the Laois venue as early as possible on Friday to ensure they have plenty of time to pitch their tent and be ready to catch the first of the acts opening Electric Picnic 2019.

The first act, David Keenan takes to the main stage at 6pm, followed by Billie Eilish at 7.30pm, with Toucan also performing at 6pm, followed by Miles Kane at 7.15pm in the Electric Arena.

Aisling Bonner of AA Roadwatch offered advice.

“We advise festival-goers to leave plenty of time to travel to Stradbally this weekend – if you’re heading down on Friday then leave early in the day if you can. Extra traffic can be expected around Portlaoise, and on the N80 through Stradbally throughout the weekend. As you near the festival site, carparks will be clearly signposted, so follow signage rather than your sat nav.

Read also: LATEST WEATHER FORECAST

"Motorists travelling through Kildare on the M7 should bear in mind that three lanes are now open on the motorway between J8 Johnstown and J11 M9; however, the speed limit is still at 80km on that stretch. If coming from the south-east, works on the N80 near the Carlow/Wexford county bounds at Bunclody may slow you down. For live traffic updates throughout the day, keep an eye on the AA Roadwatch Newsroom online (www.TheAA.ie/Newsroom) and @aaroadwatch on Twitter.”

Laois-Offaly Division Gardaí have a traffic plan in place to keep everyone moving, no matter what part of the country you are travelling from. You can view it here.

Laois- Offaly Garda Inspector Eamonn Curley said the plan is extensive.

“An Garda Síochána have a comprehensive and well-honed traffic plan in place for Electric Picnic. We would ask people to follow the directions of Gardaí and stewards, that they follow signage for event and that they do not use Sat Nav. Please leave in plenty of time when travelling to event and read the Garda Trafffic Plan,” he said.

Read also: ELECTRIC PICNIC SITE MAP

For more information please see Garda Síochána Laois Offaly on Facebook or follow the hashtag, #GardaSíochánaLaoisOffaly

Picnic organisers also urged people to be prepared for the weather this weekend. Organisers are advising festival-goers to pack both sunscreen and rain gear.

A statement concluded: "Please take care travelling, we can’t control the traffic and delays but we can deliver the music and entertainment!"

Read also: ALL THE ELECTRIC PICNIC STAGE TIMES

LOTS MORE ON THE ELECTRIC PICNIC