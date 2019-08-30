Electric Picnic Traffic: Crashes and fuel spill causing delays on route to Stradbally

ELECTRIC PICNIC TRAFFIC FROM AA ROADWATCH AT 12 PM FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

It’s very busy on the N80 through Stradbally in both directions, as well as heading towards the site on the Abbeyleix Road (R427).

In Portlaoise, it’s slow approaching the Ballymacken roundabout, especially on the N80 from the Stradbally side and on the local road from the M7 exit at J16 Portlaoise East (the turn-off for Abbeyleix and Ballyroan).

A collision has reportedly been cleared on the N80 near Arles. It's a little busy southbound but not too bad.

It’s slow heading north into Abbeyleix on the N77 northbound – there is also a collision on this route at Ballymullen so take care if you’re coming that way. Expect some delays.

There is a fuel spill on the M7 northbound at J18 Portlaoise. Take care along this stretch.

KILDARE: It’s busy through Athy on the N78, especially from the M9 side.

HOW TO GET THERE:

If you’re travelling there today (30th) via the M7, southbound traffic exit at J16 Portlaoise East, join the Old N7 (R445) towards Portlaoise and follow signage for Stradbally. Northbound traffic should exit at J17 Portlaoise Centre and follow signage to Stradbally.

If taking the M8 today (30th), northbound traffic should exit at J3 Rathdowney and travel towards Abbeyleix. From there, continue through Ballyroan and follow signage for Stradbally.

Traffic on the M6 should exit at J5 Tullamore, continue to Tullamore itself on the N52 and join the N80 to Portlaoise. From there, join the Mountrath Rd, head onto the M7 northbound and follow the above instructions.

On the N80 via Carlow, travel north all the way to Stradbally and follow festival signage.

All routes leading to designated parking areas for the event will be clearly sign-posted.

Portlaoise train station is the closest to the venue. A shuttle bus will run between there and the festival site each day. A number of bus companies are providing services to/from the festival.

Electric Picnic traffic plan for picnickers from the Gardaí