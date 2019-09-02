Campers urged not to leave mess behind at Electric Picnic

As thousands of campers pack up and trek home today Monday September 2, Electric Picnic organisers have urged them not to leave a mess behind.

"This morning as we all head home, we have a chance to make a real real change for the planet, the environment and ourselves. We need your help. Please pack up your tent and take all your belongings with you. For broken or damaged tents, please use our salvage bays at the recycling point".

The photo taken by a camper above shows that some people are still however leaving a mess behind them in Stradbally after Electric Picnic 2019.

CEO of Festival Republic Melvin Benn said the message is beginning to hit home to clean up.

"It's there loud and clear, take your tent home is on t-shirts. It does feel like the message of the earth running out of time is beginning to resonate with people. People say to me it's Aldi's fault or Lidl's fault, it's Tesco's fault selling us these cheap tents. Its not because tents can be reused. There's absolutely no question that tents can be reused. It's up to the individual putting the tent up to take it down, take it home and reuse it," Mr Benn said, speaking at a press conference in the Electric Picnic on Sunday afternoon.

"The whole message of the festival is about non single plastic use, that's the desire where we're going, we're getting there with that in my view. The work we are doing with Extinction Rebellion and others is the message that's coming through," he said.

"Of course people come in and salvage, we encourage that. I'm pretty certain it will be less tonnage than last year," he said.