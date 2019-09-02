'Wonderful improvement' in number of people taking tents home say Electric Picnic organisers

The Electric Picnic organisers say there has been a 'wonderful improvement' this year in the number of people taking their tents with them after the Laois festival.

This year, Electric Picnic festival director Melvin Benn urged Picnickers to take their tents home and organisers have thanked festival-goers for the significant improvement on last year.

There were 8,000 pre-pitched campers in the Pink Moon campsite that all get reused and 1,500 in the Bring Your Own Everything (BYOE) campsite, where there was a record 100% of tents taken home with zero waste left behind.

The new Greta campsite gave people the opportunity to stay in a cleaner campsite which had a huge response for its first year and zero tents or litter left in the disabled campsite.

An Electric Picnic spokesperson thanked everyone who took their tents home.

"We also estimate that 30% more tents have been taken home from other campsites too, which while it’s not 100% yet, it’s a wonderful improvement.

"100 Field Agents of Change volunteers were in the campsites, helping festival goers pack up their tents and providing encouragement whilst educating them on how to be a zero-waste festival-goer and the impacts of climate change. Thank you to everyone who took their tents home and all the volunteers who helped to make this happen.

"The recycling champions who kept their camps spotlessly clean and used the Nifty Bin recycling stations took home merch bundles and were in with the chance to win tickets for next. VIP upgrades were also given out during the weekend.

"Massive thanks to all those that are journeying with us," organisers said.