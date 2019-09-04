Lost something at Electric Picnic? Here's where to search

Did you lose something at Electric Picnic 2019 - besides your inhibitions, your dignity or your sense of direction?

The Electric Picnic's lost and found depot is up and running on Stradbally's Main Street.

Laois Gardaí have announced that the lost property depot is located in the town, at the St Vincent de Paul premises.

It is being run by the same Electric Picnic volunteers who were on site in the festival.

"All property recovered at the Electric Picnic this year is being handled by volunteers based at Stradbally Saint Vincent De Paul. Please be patient and give them time to respond as they process requests and property," the Gardaí say.

Picnickers are asked to only text and not call the following number.

"Please contact 085 8596279 by TEXT only regarding same. An Garda Síochána will not be dealing with any enquires regarding lost and found property" they said.