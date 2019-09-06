ELECTRIC PICNIC 2020: Ticket prices, instalment plan, loyalty codes and more

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2020 will go on sale on Saturday, September 7 from 9 am at Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online.

Ticketmaster has released answers to many of the frequently asked questions ahead of the tickets going on sale. Electric Picnic has a reputation for selling out quickly and many people queue at Ticketmaster outlets, particularly in Laois.

Electric Picnic takes place from September 4 to 6 next year.

Loyalty discount offer registration is now closed. If you registered for a loyalty discount on Friday afternoon - 6 September, you’ll receive an email confirming whether you’ve been verified.

Ticket Limits

Loyalty tickets are 2 per person, per credit card.

Early bird are 2 per person, per credit card.

Ticket Prices

Early Bird: €210 per ticket + service charge - No code needed

2 or less: €190 per ticket + service charge - Loyalty code needed

3 or more: €170 per ticket + service charge - Loyalty code needed

Instalment plan dates and amounts:

Electric Picnic - Family Camping Information

The Family Campsite is dedicated campsite for families with children strictly aged 12 or under at the time of the festival. (limited to 2 children per adult). Please note that ID checks will be in place at the festival, if you feel your child looks older than 12 years old please bring ID. It is not acceptable to turn up to the family campsite with children aged between 13-17. Anyone who is of this age will not gain admission to the festival or otherwise. Please note that ID checks will be in place at the festival.

Customers purchasing Family Tickets must register children here

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This registration process applies only to previous Electric Picnic Ticketmaster online ticket purchases.

If a customer purchased any or all of your previous Electric Picnic tickets from a Ticketmaster Kiosk, then you will need to return to any Ticketmaster Kiosk with valid proof of purchase when tickets go on sale on Saturday 7th September 2019 to avail of the discounted ticket price subject to availability.

Validity of proof is at the discretion of Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster Kiosks will not be issuing discount codes at any time.

Accessible Booking Procedure

Accessible customers should book an event ticket for themselves only now, then apply for an essential aid separately.

See the location of Ticketmaster Kiosks Nationwide here

If you no longer have access to the email address used for prior purchases you will also need to go to a Ticketmaster Kiosk with valid proof of purchase. Subject to availability

If you registered for a 3+ or 2 or less code and the purchase history does not match your request you will not receive a 3+ code/ 2 or less code. Please see above regarding buying at a kiosk.

Valid proof of purchase includes:

Electric Picnic ticket receipts

Previous Electric Picnic wristbands