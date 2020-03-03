Art Caravan deadline looms for 'much bigger' Trailer Park at Electric Picnic 2020

Electric Picnic organisers has urged creatives to hurry up and get their applications to be made to be part of the Trailer Park Art Caravan competition for this year's festival in Stradbally.

Those selected will be given financial aid to help towards the costs, and invited - with a team of friends - to host the creation at Electric Picnic.

"Trailer Park at Electric Picnic is going to increase significantly in size this year, with more grants given than ever," say the Electric Picnic which launched this year's competition in early February.

Trailer Park has teamed up once again with Will Hardie, the master craftsman behind Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces and Shed of the Year, to choose the successful applicants.

“I’m so delighted to be involved for the second year in this competition - I love how Trailer Park has supported the creative visions of so many people, and harnessed their passion for festivals," said Will.

The deadline for entries is midnight March 4, so it’s time to get creative! MORE DETAILS HERE