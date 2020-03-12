Coronavirus will not impact Electric Picnic 2020 says festival organiser

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of most gatherings in the near future, Laois is assured of one huge event this summer.

The MD of Festival Republic Melvin Benn has addressed the issue.

He spoke to the Leinster Express following the launch of this year's first line-up of performers on Wednesday March 12, just a day before Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the restrictions across Ireland to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Benn is confident that the coronavirus will not impact Electric Picnic which takes place next September 4 to 7..

“I am not too concerned about that. I am happy with where we are. By June we should be over the hump with it,” he said.

The 16th festival takes place again in an expanded arena in the Cosby estate in Stradbally to its biggest crowd yet of 70,000 ticketholders and is already sold out.