Kaleidoscope the family festival held by Electric Picnic organisers is cancelled

The family music and arts festival Kaleidoscope, a sister festival to Electric Picnic, has been cancelled.

The three day family camping festival was to take place in Russborough House, Wicklow from June 26 to 28.

They issued a statement on Tuesday evening April 22, shortly after the government announcement that events with audiences of over 5,000 would not be considered for event licences until the end of August due to coronavirus.

There is no announcement yet for Electric Picnic in Laois, due to happen in early September but with the event licence understood to be not yet granted by Laois County Council, it is in doubt. Read more on that here.

"This year’s Kaleidoscope festival will no longer be taking place this summer, due to the Government directive that there will be no mass gatherings in Ireland until Autumn.



"Rest assured we will be back next year and can’t wait to welcome you all back in June 2021. We will return better than ever, with an amazing festival and line-up with very special treats and new activities to enthral and entertain all. We can’t wait to see you all then. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support and also thanks to Russborough House, our partners, artists, crew and all those involved working on our festival," they announced on Tuesday evening April 21.

They give several options for people who bought tickets.



"Your ticket refund is available from the original point of purchase, or if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. If you booked online or by phone, Ticketmaster will process your refund directly back to you via your original payment method, which will take up to seven working days to process.



"In the meantime we will continue to provide you with updates and lots of activities and fun things to do through our Instagram @kaleidoscopeireland, from growing sprouts to family discos to making salted caramels at home while you stay safe. The Carnival of Colour will continue and we will all dance again.



Kaleidoscope 2021 will take place next year as the final school bell tolls, marking the start of school summer holidays. For now, Stay Home, Stay Safe and Wash Your Hands! Big Love from the Kaleidoscope Family," the statement ends.

It was the second year of Kaleidoscope which was to be headlined by Gavin James.







