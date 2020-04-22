Votes closed on Electric Picnic POLL... here is the result

The results are in of our readers POLL on whether you think Electric Picnic 2020 should happen in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the festival is still over four months away, its future is not certain after the Government announced on Tuesday April 22 that events of over 5,000 people can not now be considered for an event licence until September. Read that story here.

The sold out event would see 70,000 people descend on the Laois village of Stradbally for another four days of fun, music and frolics in the Cosby estate.

The 'little town' and all of Laois has always welcomed the well-run peaceful music and arts festival with open arms every year, with hundreds of people involved locally and supports and grants benefitting the community in return.

However a recent local poll got a resounding no to holding it for this year, for fear of spreading Covid-19.

So yesterday we put it to our online Leinster Express readers, and the results are a lot closer.

In total 3,093 people voted so a huge thank you for your input.

Of those, 1,870 (60%) of you voted to cancel Ireland's biggest music festival for this year, while 1,223 (40%) voted not to cancel.

Many left comments on our Facebook post too, mostly against the holding of the event this year.

"If you can close pubs parks and beach's and gyms, and hairdressers and barbers, and trying to keep everyone locked away in there homes I feel electric picnic should be called off and cancelled as its not fair if it goes ahead with other places staying closed till 2021 it's a disgrace if this goes ahead, it should be cancelled," Sarah Bland wrote, with 22 liking her comment.

"Look at what happened in cheltenham because of greed boiled down to money ...the money was made and next day after it was over lockdown was in place when the money was made...but look at the amount of lives lost because of it that no money can change the hurt loss pain put on families...dont let greed do the same here at the ep cancel it its the proper thing to do and the people that would be at it this year will be here to enjoy it next year and many more years instead of been one of them deaths due to covid-19," commented Joe Kelly, with 23 agreeing with him.

"It’s 5 months away so a bit early for people to shout out cancel in my opinion .... July is time enough to review this," said Michelle Tuohy.

"I’m from Laois but living in Munich, Octoberfest has been canceled, over 5 million people attend roughly over the duration and a billion euro lost to the economy! So that’s the same time as EP ! It’ll be canceled ! If not I’d be very surprised," wrote Santiago Grehan.

"If the situation vastly improves by September and all other places are back open, then it should go ahead," said Peadar McGuire.

"I have my tickets and am really looking forward to it. But reality us most of the security and installation crew and stages etc come from England as do a lot of the bands and England is not doing well, i think if should be rolled over to 2021," said Stephanie Lewis.

It remains the tough decision by organisers EP Republic Ltd, headed by Melvin Benn who told the Leinster Express a month ago that he expected to be "over the hump" with coronavirus by June. Read that here.