Electric Picnic announcement for 2021 festival

The organisers of Electric Picnic have made the first announcement about the 2021 festival.

This year's festival was cancelled last Monday May 11 due to the ongoing dangers around the Covid-19 virus. It was due to take place from September 3 to 7 in it's Laois home of Stradbally, with tickets sold out and a capacity planned of 70,000 people.

However on Sunday, EP Republic posted a tweet with some news to make us all wish to see the back of 2020 as quickly as possible.

"Mark those calendars #EP21 will take place 3rd - 5th September 2021!".