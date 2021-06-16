Something 'fishy' in new stage revealed for Electric Picnic in Stradbally

Something 'fishy' in new stage revealed for Electric Picnic in Stradbally

Electric Picnic from the sky

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Electric Picnic organisers have revealed a new stage for the festival which they plan to host this year in Stradbally.

EP Republic has applied to Laois County Council for a licence to host the festival in late September 2021. They reveal details of the new stage in their Event Management Plan.

"Electric Picnic 2021 will host a new area, which will be known as ‘Fishtown’. This will be located in the woodland area close to Hazelwood. The Body and Soul area will now be called ‘Mind and Body’ and will remain in the same area as previous years. The Mindfield area will also move to be adjacent to the new Mind and Body area," said the plan submitted to the council.

Read also: ELECTRIC PICNIC APPLY FOR LICENCE

The organisers have not made any lineup announcements and not confirmed if the event will go ahead and how it will be managed in a Covid-19 safe way with 70,000 due to attend.

The application plan says the most prominent entertainment is to take place on a combination of outdoor stages and big top stages. In addition to this, there will be numerous smaller tented structures, stages and areas, for the accommodation of various forms of entertainment. The organisers say some of these areas will host late-night entertainment, which will run until circa 4am each day.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie