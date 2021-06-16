Something 'fishy' in new stage revealed for Electric Picnic in Stradbally

Electric Picnic organisers have revealed a new stage for the festival which they plan to host this year in Stradbally.

EP Republic has applied to Laois County Council for a licence to host the festival in late September 2021. They reveal details of the new stage in their Event Management Plan.

"Electric Picnic 2021 will host a new area, which will be known as ‘Fishtown’. This will be located in the woodland area close to Hazelwood. The Body and Soul area will now be called ‘Mind and Body’ and will remain in the same area as previous years. The Mindfield area will also move to be adjacent to the new Mind and Body area," said the plan submitted to the council.

The organisers have not made any lineup announcements and not confirmed if the event will go ahead and how it will be managed in a Covid-19 safe way with 70,000 due to attend.

The application plan says the most prominent entertainment is to take place on a combination of outdoor stages and big top stages. In addition to this, there will be numerous smaller tented structures, stages and areas, for the accommodation of various forms of entertainment. The organisers say some of these areas will host late-night entertainment, which will run until circa 4am each day.