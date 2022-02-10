Search

10 Feb 2022

High standard of toilet cleanliness 'imperative' pledge Electric Picnic organisers

At least one toilet for every 100 females promised

High standard of toilet cleanliness 'imperative' pledge Electric Picnic organisers

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

10 Feb 2022 10:30 PM

The Electric Picnic organisers intend to provide one toilet for every 100 females who attend the Festival in Stradbally in 2022 and the also pledge to maintain all toilets to a high standard of cleanliness throughout the event.

That's according to a licence application submitted to Laois County Council ahead of the event due to be held over the first weekend of September.

EP Republic estimate that there will be a 1:1 ration of males to females at the 70,000 capacity four day festival.

The application says that based on the guidance in the Code of Practice for Safety at Outdoor Pop Concerts and Other Musical Events drawn up in 1996 the number of public toilets provided on-site in both the arena and campsites will be in excess of the following:

Female: 1 toilet per 100 females = 350 toilets

Male: 1 toilet per 100 males= 70 toilets ; 1 urinal per 125 males=280 urinals    

The organisers say all toilet blocks will be separated for male and female use and the locations of the toilet blocks will be shown on the site plan. The toilet blocks will be situated carefully to ensure good access for servicing vehicles.

Disabled access toilets are set to be 'strategically placed' around the site typically at each toilet block and at the accessible viewing platform.

The organisers intend to install sanitiser stations at each toilet block which they say will be filled regularly as required.

It is planned to maintain and service the event on a 'continuous basis'. All toilet blocks will say the organisers receive a 'surface service' by replenishing consumables etc.

"It is imperative that a high standard of cleanliness, servicing and replenishment of consumables is maintained throughout the event," says the licence application.

New Fishtown on the menu for Electric Picnic 2022 in Laois

Laois council opens licence application for public submissions

A number of offsite toilets are planned in the main car parks and coach drop off areas.

Sanitary facilities are also planned for staff and traders at the  site.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media