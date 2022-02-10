High standard of toilet cleanliness 'imperative' pledge Electric Picnic organisers

The Electric Picnic organisers intend to provide one toilet for every 100 females who attend the Festival in Stradbally in 2022 and the also pledge to maintain all toilets to a high standard of cleanliness throughout the event.

That's according to a licence application submitted to Laois County Council ahead of the event due to be held over the first weekend of September.

EP Republic estimate that there will be a 1:1 ration of males to females at the 70,000 capacity four day festival.

The application says that based on the guidance in the Code of Practice for Safety at Outdoor Pop Concerts and Other Musical Events drawn up in 1996 the number of public toilets provided on-site in both the arena and campsites will be in excess of the following:

Female: 1 toilet per 100 females = 350 toilets

Male: 1 toilet per 100 males= 70 toilets ; 1 urinal per 125 males=280 urinals

The organisers say all toilet blocks will be separated for male and female use and the locations of the toilet blocks will be shown on the site plan. The toilet blocks will be situated carefully to ensure good access for servicing vehicles.

Disabled access toilets are set to be 'strategically placed' around the site typically at each toilet block and at the accessible viewing platform.

The organisers intend to install sanitiser stations at each toilet block which they say will be filled regularly as required.

It is planned to maintain and service the event on a 'continuous basis'. All toilet blocks will say the organisers receive a 'surface service' by replenishing consumables etc.

"It is imperative that a high standard of cleanliness, servicing and replenishment of consumables is maintained throughout the event," says the licence application.

A number of offsite toilets are planned in the main car parks and coach drop off areas.

Sanitary facilities are also planned for staff and traders at the site.