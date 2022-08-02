Search

02 Aug 2022

Electric Picnic has lots of news in the pipeline ahead of Laois festival

Conor Ganly

02 Aug 2022 2:01 PM

Electric Picnic has confirmed that new acts and more stages are set to be added to the bill of the huge Laois festival which is just weeks away from returning to its Stradbally Hall home.

With less than a month to go before Picnicers descend on Laois for an eagerly awaited return of the festival, the organisers are in the final stages of adding more fun to the already exciting 2022 line up.

A spokesperson confirmed to the Leinster Express / Laois Live that there will be more acts announced though a date yet for breaking the news has yet to be confirmed.

The spokesperson says lots of other stages will also be announced and other additions to the festival which will be the biggest to date.

Electric Picnic 2022 will begin on Friday, September 2 and ends on Sunday, September 4.

Here's a list of some of the acts already confirmed for Ireland's biggest music and arts festival.

  • MEGAN THEE STALLION 
  • DERMOT KENNEDY
  • SNOW PATROL 
  • PICTURE THIS 
  • ANNE-MARIE
  • ANNIE MAC
  • FONTAINES D.C. 
  • GLASS ANIMALS 
  • LONDON GRAMMAR 
  • PIXIES 
  • THE KOOKS 
  • WOLF ALICE 
  • BRIGHTS EYES 
  • FRED AGAIN 
  • GANG OF YOUTHS 
  • GRIFF 
  • GUS DAPERTON 
  • HELENA HAUFF 
  • JEFF MILLS 
  • JOY CROOKS 
  • JPEGMAFIA 
  • KHRUANGBIN
  • LITTLE SIMZ 
  • MALL GRAB 
  • MIMI WEBB 
  • PERFUME GENIUS 
  • RINA SAWAYAMA 
  • SLEAFORD MODS 
  • WILLOW 
  • BLK 
  • CMAT 
  • DENISE CHAILA 
  • FOR THOSE I LOVE 
  • JUST MUSTARD 
  • KOJAQUE 
  • KEAN KAVANAGH 
  • LYRA 
  • ORLA GARTLAND 
  • SAINT SISTER 
  • SORCHA RICHARDSON 
  • THE SCRATCH 
  • TOLU MAKAY 
  • AMY MICHELLE 
  • CVC 
  • JUST WONDERING 
  • KAMAL 
  • KYNSY 
  • LUCY BLUE 
  • Q

LOTS MORE ON EP2022 HERE

