Great grub, craic and tunes Electric Picnic Theatre of Food

Since 2008, Theatre of Food brought a radical new iteration of food, cooking, entertainment and cuisine to Electric Picnic.

This year the organisers say Theatre of Food will once again showcase the best people in Ireland’s food culture and will include salivating food demos, inspirational discussions, live fire foods, rockin’ DJ music and food mashups, and much, much more. The Theatre of Food will also host the return of the famous disco drunch, this year all in aid of the essential #cookforukraine campaign.

ToF has the hottest chefs.

Library Street treats served up from the dynamic Kevin Burke; and for the first time ever we collate a brilliant Blasta Books Bonanza featuring Lily Ramirez, the Gastro Gays, Eoin Cluskey, Jess Murphy, and Kwanghi Chan. There will be vital vegan treats with Holly White, whilst Tramore’s magical Mezze couple, Nicola Crowley and Dvir Nusery, will show us how to put the magic into mezze.

Sham Hanifa, iconoclastic owner of Leitrim’s The Cottage Restaurant will talk about bringing the younger generation into the kitchen, and Scott Holder, whose Los Chicanos Mexican food truck is one of Dublin’s hottest culinary highlights, will be folding the tacos with a tangy Tinga masterclass.

Kicking off the weekend will be Ivan Varian, who’s Science of Flavour show is a mind-bending walk on the wild side of food and science. The Foodhaus podcast arrives to Electric Picnic for the first time, deep diving into the topics of Food and Memory, Sustainability in Food, the Cravings and Comfort Food we love to share and finally a look into the big question: What is Irish food!

Running throughout the festival weekend, come and check out the Sustainable Choice Machine and learn about what differences your food choices make to the planet! Dance your socks off at the Theatre of Food disco, and all weekend long check out All Alfresco and special guest chefs cooking up some flaming delights in the Theatre of Food Garden Stage with Big Green Egg.

Over at the Theatre of Food Drinks Theatre, come and taste with the maestros of mojitos, the renegades of rum, discover what we will be drinking in 2050, and learn how to start your day the very best way with breakfast cocktails. There will be craft beers, sake, and a masterclass on the Irish Cocktail cabinet from Andy Ferreira, of Cork’s Cask cocktail bar, recently voted one of the Top Ten cocktail bars in Europe.

The Theatre of Food is curated by Samuel McKenna, Foodhaus Productions, and McKenna’s Guides. Check out the best talents on the Mindfield’s Gourmet Stage.