26 Aug 2022

Green local line up confirmed for big Electric Picnic stage in Laois

Green local line up confirmed for big Electric Picnic stage in Laois

Conor Ganly

26 Aug 2022 7:23 PM

Heineken has revealed the full line-up its Electric Picnic The Greener Bar for the return of the festival to Laois.

A part of reducing the carbon footprint Heineken has focused on diverse and  local Irish talent. For 2022, all musicians booked by Heineken are Irish which marks the first year the brand has cut international travel in preference for 100% local artists. 

The drinks giant This is estimated to achieve an emissions reduction over 90% (vs regular fuel) and over 60% less emissions than previous years (vs 2019). 

The Greener Bar line up is:

Friday:

14:00-18:00    R3D's House

18:00-21:00    Soul Jam

21:00-23:00    MiniKimono

23:00-00:00    prYmary colours

00:00-02:00    George Feely

Saturday 

14:00-16:00    DJ Safari

16:00-19:00    Stevie G feat Minnie Marley 

19:00-20:00    Sing Along Social

20:00-21:30     Billy Bunzari

21:30-00:00    Davey B

00:00-02:00    Sarah Mooney

Sunday  

14:00-17:00    Volleyball

17:15-18:15    Code Of Behaviour Brass Band

18:30-20:00    CC

20:00-22:00    Centre Point DJs

22:00-00:00    Jack Thompson

0:00-02:00    Andrew Azara

In addition to shifting the focus of the line-up to local talent, Heineken says it is also driving efficiencies on lighting and sound by creating a custom built lower emission LED lighting rig (which uses up to 85% less electricity than traditional light bulbs) and LED screens (which can achieve an energy saving of up to 50%).

The brewer says The Greener Bar also uses bio generators and a customised smart power plan to reduce unnecessary waste. The plan is inspired by the MyZap Smart Power Planning - a new lower energy solution currently being trialled by Coldplay on their most sustainable world tour yet). 

